PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A child in Pikesville was bitten by a raccoon on the way home from school. After rabies shots, she’s feeling okay.

Ruby Fink was walking home with her younger brother, Jarret, and their parents when a raccoon charged and jumped on her.

“You can think about it in your mind, actually getting bitten would be so scary but then if you’re the one getting bitten it’s actually scary,” Ruby said. “This is like the rarest thing that can happen to you.”

The worst part of it all is the rabies shots, given directly into the puncture wounds. Ruby was rushed to the emergency room, where she started the painful round of treatments.

“It was like a horror movie,” said mom Jessica Fink It was horrible. I was the worst feeling you could ever imagine seeing an animal, or anything, go after your child.”

Jessica said she consulted with an expert who advised that if you see a raccoon, chances are it’s rabid.

Sometimes they’ll appear tame or friendly. Other times they’ll become aggressive and snap.

“It’s sad that it happened, but it’s been a heck of a learning experience for them and for us,” said dad Steve Fink. “I have deer in my yard and I’m not afraid of them. It was just that moment, I was afraid of the raccoon.”

Anyone bitten by an animal can try to safely capture it so that it can be tested for rabies or quarantined. Another option is to remember what the animal looks like so it can be reported to animal control.