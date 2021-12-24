BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday ordered flags at the Maryland State House to be flown at half-staff in honor of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Holley, 39, died after she was taken off life support Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, a week after she was shot multiple times in an ambush in the city’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset the day of her interment, which has yet to be determined, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Holley, a mother of four and two-year veteran of the city police department, was working an overtime shift the morning of Dec. 16 when she was ambushed and shot while seated in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, were arrested the following day after police zeroed in on the pair based on a vehicle of interest recovered in the case.

Knox and Shaw remain in custody without bond while awaiting trial on charges in Holley’s shooting, as well as the murder of Justin Johnson, a man killed in Yale Heights about two hours after the officer was shot.

Condolences poured in Thursday evening as word spread of Holley’s death.

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community,” Commissioner Harrison said. “I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together.”

Mayor Brandon Scott extended his condolences to Holley’s loved ones.

“Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city,” the mayor said. “I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

“Our hearts are broken over the devastating loss of one of our true heroes,” Gov. Hogan said. “Please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers, as well as her brothers and sisters in [the Baltimore Police Department] and all those who put their lives on the line every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

Signal 13, a nonprofit foundation that financially supports Baltimore officers in need, is providing assistance to Holley’s family. To donate on their website, click on the “Donate” button and designate your donation to the family by writing “In support of Officer Holley” in the notes box or in the memo field of a written check.