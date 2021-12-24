BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All is calm, all is bright, but not for long.

It looks like Rudolph will be working extra hard Christmas Eve because things will be quite cloudy as Santa makes the rounds overnight.

Besides all the clouds, Santa and his reindeer might even have a few showers to dodge.

A cloudy and mild start to our #ChristmasEve but there is sunshine in store for part of our day! Mid 50s this afternoon. Rudolph will be working hard tonight for Santa with cloudy skies and a few showers in store. Low 60s on #Christmas. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/ISkqoVNF48 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 24, 2021

Lots of Christmas cheer is in store on Saturday, but unfortunately, that doesn’t include sunshine.

If temperatures were colder, it would be a white Christmas for some of us.

As we’ve been telling you all week, however, that is not the case.

Since highs will be in the mid 50s, you can ditch the heavy coat and swap in the ugly Christmas sweater instead! Look for a picture of @SeanStreicher in his later this morning! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/vCpnCyOEO4 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 24, 2021

With temperatures in the low 60s on Christmas Day, it will just be warm and damp outside.

Rain should be light and off and on, so outdoor family festivities are still an option.

For our Ravens watch parties on Sunday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the last week of 2021, it’s shaping up to be mild and unsettled.

Rain is in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, but it looks like we dry out in time for New Year’s Eve.