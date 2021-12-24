CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Meg McNamara
Baltimore Weather, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All is calm, all is bright, but not for long.

It looks like Rudolph will be working extra hard Christmas Eve because things will be quite cloudy as Santa makes the rounds overnight.

Besides all the clouds, Santa and his reindeer might even have a few showers to dodge.

Lots of Christmas cheer is in store on Saturday, but unfortunately, that doesn’t include sunshine.

If temperatures were colder, it would be a white Christmas for some of us.

As we’ve been telling you all week, however, that is not the case.

With temperatures in the low 60s on Christmas Day, it will just be warm and damp outside.

Rain should be light and off and on, so outdoor family festivities are still an option.

For our Ravens watch parties on Sunday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the last week of 2021, it’s shaping up to be mild and unsettled.

Rain is in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, but it looks like we dry out in time for New Year’s Eve.