LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she has tested positive for COVID-19. Alsobrooks, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said she is experiencing mild symptoms.

Alsobrooks said she’ll be celebrating Christmas virtually in a statement:

“To be safe as my family is preparing for the Christmas holiday this weekend, I took an at-home COVID test and then a rapid test this morning. Both of those tests came back positive. I am currently isolating at home while awaiting the results of a PCR test. I feel fine and am only experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated and boosted. To keep my parents and family safe, we have canceled Christmas dinner at my house and will be gathering virtually this year. I want to again remind Prince Georgians to please be cautious with family gatherings this year, and if you have not been vaccinated or boosted yet, please make a plan to do so as soon as you can.”

Alsobrooks is the latest of several local leaders who have tested positive in the last week. Governor Larry Hogan announced he tested positive on Monday, and the following day Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced he had tested positive.