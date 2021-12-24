BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, citing a recent explosion in COVID-19 patients.

The health system said it’s shifting to crisis standards of care protocols at the Bel Air hospital to keep up with the demand for care after the hospital saw COVID-19 cases increase by 733% over the past four weeks.

“This is a critical response to a dynamic situation, is not a decision we made lightly and is one that was made after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging our operations,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fermin Barrueto said.

The extraordinary measure comes as the health system has seen infections at UCMC and UM Harford Memorial in Havre de Grace have gone up by a total of 458% in the past month.

After Maryland reached 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, hospitals statewide were directed to launch their pandemic plans, which require them to maximize bed space make room for a potential surge of incoming patients.

“[Crisis Standards of Care] is another step in the continuum of care critical to hospital pandemic surge plans,” Dr. Barrueto said.

Implementing crisis protocols is intended to help the hospital managing a surge of patients. The shift might include adjusting surgical schedules to prioritize those most in need, pivoting staff and simplifying documentation.

Lyle Sheldon, the president and chief executive officer for UM Upper Chesapeake Health, said the health system is doing everything in its power to support its workforce in light of the toll they’ve taken during the pandemic.

“Our team members at UM Harford Memorial Hospital (UM HMH) are similarly impacted and stretched to near-crisis levels. We are monitoring that situation very carefully to take the same action if appropriate,” Sheldon said.

Dr. David Marcozzi, professor of medicine for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the UMMS COVID-19 incident commander, said all UMMS hospitals are working to scale back the number of surgeries they’re performing by 20%.

“While UM UCH may be the first in Maryland to formally implement [Crisis Standards of Care protocols], they will not be the last,” Dr. Marcozzi said.