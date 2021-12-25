BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore homicide detectives were at the scene of a shooting involving police in northwest Baltimore Saturday.
The shooting took place in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue. Crime scene units and Baltimore police units were on the scene coalescing around what sources have said were shell casings.
Neighbors and residents say just after sunset, they heard maybe a dozen, if not more, shots that went off into the evening.
They said this is very unorthodox for a neighborhood like this one. They said this is a quiet neighborhood. Mostly senior citizens live around here. Everybody was sitting down to the dinner table to enjoy their Christmas dinners and then they heard this shootout going on up the street, where the caution tape has completely blocked off the area.
They said out of all days, they hoped and prayed Christmas Day would be one where they wouldn’t hear a gunshot in Baltimore. But instead, they heard multiple gunshots.
Many people said they were afraid to leave their homes after hearing the numbers of gunshots.
Baltimore Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting. The police union confirmed the officer was not injured. Other details are not available.
