TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect who shot and killed a Clinton man in front of his family in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, Prince George’s County Police said.
Danny Kelly Jr., 30, his girlfriend and three children were traveling north in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills at about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to his and someone inside opened fire, police said. The family was heading to a holiday dinner at the time.
Kelly was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
No one else in Kelly’s vehicle was injured, police said.
Detectives are examining whether the shooting was related to road rage.
“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday,” Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division said in a statement. “St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or visit the website or use the P3 Tips app. Those who call are asked to reference case number 21-0059930.
