By Jennifer Donatelli
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, gun violence, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Saturday in south Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Hollins Street just before 6:40 p.m., police said.

He died at a nearby hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online.

