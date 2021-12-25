BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Saturday in south Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Hollins Street just before 6:40 p.m., police said.
He died at a nearby hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online.
