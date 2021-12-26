GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — 7 year-old, Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka was declared deceased yesterday at the pediatric burn unit of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to a Baltimore County Fire News Release.

Moments after midnight Christmas Day, firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive in Gwynn Oak, only to find heavy flames from all three stories at one of the apartments, calling it a three-alarm fire, meaning dozens of fire units were needed to put it out.

Inside the building, firefighters discovered the 7 year-old during their search of each apartment. He was rescued and taken to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with severe burns.

In all, 16 units were damaged during Saturday’s fire, and seven people are now displaced.

One firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The Red Cross is working with the residents who are without a home for Christmas.