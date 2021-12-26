BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 25, Baltimore County police officers responded to the intersection of Reisterstown and Richmar roads to investigate a crash.
The crash involved two vehicles, a 2021 Toyota C-HR and a 2015 Honda Civic. The investigation revealed that the driver of the Toyota, 30-year-old Quincy Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two passengers inside his vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Civic, 23-year-old Carlos D. Lievano, was arrested and charged with numerous charges and traffic violations, one of which being homicide by a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lievano is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.