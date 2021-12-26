Sunday’s sunshine is worth enjoying as very unsettled weather arrives on Monday and lasts for most of the week.
Monday morning is the top concern with a quick period of snow, freezing rain and sleet possible for central and western Maryland.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Shoot Man Who Shot At Them During 'Behavioral Crisis'
The timing of the wintry mix is still tricky but the best bet for the Baltimore area seems to be a window between 8 and 11 A.M.
Precipitation should turn over to rain after that as temperatures warm.READ MORE: Chief of Infectious Disease at GBMC Optimistic About New COVID-19 Pill
A light coating is the most we could see, with totals staying under an inch.
Some slick spots are certainly possible for us but it’s likely that the commute for Western Maryland could be more dangerous as a longer period of freezing rain is expected.MORE NEWS: Man Shot, Killed Saturday In South Baltimore, Police Say
Wet weather is in the forecast through Thursday, with things drying out by New Year’s Eve.