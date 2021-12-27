BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded hours apart in Northwest Baltimore from Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.
The first shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a parking lot on Wabash Avenue near West Northern Parkway, the Baltimore Police Department said. Patrol officers found two men, ages 23 and 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are listed in stable condition.
Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police suspect the man was shot near the corner of Reisterstown Road and West Belvedere Avenue, police said.
That victim was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.