ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis is canceling the in-person portion of their planned annual New Year’s Eve festivities due to a spike in Omicron COVID-19 cases.
The cancellations will apply to the bands, DJs and dancing that were going to take place at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock.
The fireworks will still take place as previously planned, occurring at 5:30 p.m. and again at midnight.
"This wave of infections is putting a strain on resources in public safety and health care," said Mayor Gavin Buckley. "We want people to celebrate, but to do so safely and in a way that doesn't further tax hospitals and public safety personnel."