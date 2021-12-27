BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. District Court in Maryland has ordered that all jury selections be postponed until late January, citing the recent surge the state has seen in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The court also delayed a grand jury selection and canceled a grand jury session scheduled for the first week of January, saying it will review data on a week-by-week basis to determine whether any grand jury sessions will be held.
The decision to postpone those proceedings was based on several factors, including Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate, rising cases and hospitalizations, along with new measures imposed by local governments.
"In recent days, certain triggering criteria have once again been met," the order said.
As of Monday, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Maryland stood at 16.54%. Additionally, the Department of Health reported over 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, and hospitalizations have topped 1,700.
Federal jury and grand jury selections are postponed at least until Jan. 24.
Besides putting jury proceedings on hold, the court order places limits on who’s allowed to enter federal courthouses and probation offices. The following people are not allowed inside those facilities:
- Unvaccinated people who are unable to prove they’ve tested negative within 72 hours;
- People diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 10 days and presumptive positive cases;
- Unvaccinated people who have had contact with COVID-19 positive people within 14 days;
- People who have been directed to self-quarantine by a healthcare professional/agency;
- People who have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher;
- People who have demonstrated COVID-19 symptoms within the last 10 days;
- Unvaccinated people who have returned from an international or cruise trip within 14 days;
- Unvaccinated people who have been released from incarceration within the past 14 days.