ELLICOTT CITY Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will be hosting their 2021 Kwanza Celebration virtually, broadcasting the celebration live from the Owen Brown Interfaith Center.
The celebration will feature inspiring speeches and performances that explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa:
- unity
- creativity
- self-determination
- collective responsibility
- cooperative economics
- purpose
- faith
The event is be hosted by Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity.
“Kwanzaa reminds us to honor family, culture, and community,” Ball said. “Sharing in the seven principles of Kwanzaa provides guidance for all our lives and celebrates that diversity and inclusion make us a stronger, united community. I look forward to honoring the spirit of this holiday with thoughtful speeches and meaningful performances.”
Some of the participating speakers include:
- Howard County NAACP President Willie Flowers
- Equity & Restorative Practices Manager, Dr. Denise Boston
- Morgan State University Students
- Zhion Perkins and Allen Dixon
- Kori Jones, Recreation Supervisor, Howard County Recreation & Parks
The event will also feature special performances from Paul Thompson, Janssen Evelyn, Denée Barr and the Celebration Liturgical Dance Ministry.