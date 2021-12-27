BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot mid-day Thursday in Baltimore’s Northwest District, authorities said.
Police responded to the shooting about 1:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of Daytona Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: 911 Calls Surge With COVID-19 Cases, Thinly Staffed Firefighters Struggle To Keep Up
Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old on a construction lot, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.READ MORE: Court Halts Federal Jury Selection In Maryland, Citing COVID-19 Surge
He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were released.MORE NEWS: Man Injured In Christmas Shootout With Baltimore Police Claimed To Have Bombs, Police Say
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.