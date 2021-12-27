FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Burger King in Frederick, police said.
Investigators believe around 7:15 p.m., Darin Tyler Robey got into a fight with a woman outside the restaurant on Routzahn's Way. When Jaion Penamon, 21, tried to intervene, Robey shot him multiple times inside the vestibule, police said.
Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robey is charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and several firearms charges.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).