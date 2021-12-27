BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot after a carjacking Monday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Curley Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized, police said, but his condition is unknown.READ MORE: Howard University Delays Start To Spring Semester
Investigators believe the victim was trying to get into his car when three men approached him and tried to take his car. One of the suspects shot the man and the group took his carREAD MORE: Baltimore County Mask Mandate Worries Some Business Owners, Others Thankful To Keep Their Doors Open
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Note: Initial information reflected an attempted carjacking. Police now say the suspects successfully stole the car after the shootingMORE NEWS: Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Dundalk Armed Robbery, Shooting