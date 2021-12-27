BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a warm Christmas, some of us are getting a delayed and brief dose of white weather as we head back to work.

Thanks to an area of low pressure, widespread moisture is tracking across Maryland, with a mixed bag of precipitation types.

Far northern Maryland is seeing snow showers with a band of freezing rain very quickly transitioning to plain rain for Baltimore and places south.

Warmth left over from our mild weekend has kept pavement temperatures above freezing, which should diminish any significant impacts on the roads.

The bulk of the precipitation should clear Maryland through the early afternoon hours.

After a very warm Christmas, some of us are seeing a delayed but brief dose of white weather! Far northern parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil Counties will get a light coating. The bulk of the precipitation will clear #Maryland in the early afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/kWZ5rkICAD — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 27, 2021

The rest of our Monday will be rather gray and seasonably chilly, with temperatures in the low 40s. The normal high for the day is 45°.

We’ll keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast this afternoon and tonight, with overnight temps not dipping much lower than 40°.

Mild and unsettled pretty much sums the next few days in central Maryland.

Highs will be in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies and chances for occasional showers Tuesday through Thursday.

We might stay dry for a good chunk of the day on Tuesday, with rain holding off until the evening.

Looking ahead to News Year’s Eve, it seems we’ll be closing out 2021 with a dry day and night.

Highs will be in the mid-50s with temperatures hovering around 50° as the clock strikes midnight.