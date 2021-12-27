BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will play the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Sunday instead of the originally scheduled kickoff of 4:25 p.m., the NFL said Monday.
As part of the same move, the NFL said the NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints is being moved to 4:25 p.m. Both games will be aired on FOX. The rest of the Week 17 lineup remains the same.
After racking up four consecutive losses, the Ravens (8-7) will look to get things back on track against Matt Stafford and the NFC West-leading Rams team.