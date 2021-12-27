LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A Lothian home was struck by gunfire on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at a home on Upper Lindell Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.READ MORE: Howard County Celebrates 2021 Kwanzaa Virtually
A homeowner told police that she and another person were inside when they heard gunshots ring out.READ MORE: Annapolis Cancels In-Person Portion Of New Years Eve 2022 Event
Investigators found that one round traveled through a window and got lodged in a wall inside the home.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, police said.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Declares State Of Emergency & Issues Mask Mandate
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-222-1960.