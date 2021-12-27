CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A Lothian home was struck by gunfire on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at a home on Upper Lindell Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

A homeowner told police that she and another person were inside when they heard gunshots ring out.

Investigators found that one round traveled through a window and got lodged in a wall inside the home.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-222-1960.

