PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Pasadena.
The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Mountain Road and Freetown Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said a Hyundai SUV was heading west on Mountain Road when it struck an Acura sedan that ran a stop sign at the intersection.
The Acura’s driver, 40-year-old Corey Antonio Lawson, died at the scene.
A passenger in the Acura was hospitalized with serious injuries and the Hyundai's driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.