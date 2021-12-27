CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Anne Arundel County police, Deadly Crash

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Pasadena.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Mountain Road and Freetown Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police said a Hyundai SUV was heading west on Mountain Road when it struck an Acura sedan that ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The Acura’s driver, 40-year-old Corey Antonio Lawson, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Acura was hospitalized with serious injuries and the Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

