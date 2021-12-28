ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will deliver an update Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 response.
Pittman's news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on CBSN Baltimore.
Details about what Pittman will discuss Tuesday weren't immediately released.
The remarks comes as Maryland deals with rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Several hospitals have shifted to crisis mode and some neighboring counties have issued indoor mask mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19.