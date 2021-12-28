CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man fatally shot last week near the Heritage Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting victim was identified on Tuesday as 20-year-old Tavon King, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

About 2:20 p.m. Dec. 23, patrol officers investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Shields Place found King suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

King was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

