BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man fatally shot last week near the Heritage Crossing neighborhood.
The shooting victim was identified on Tuesday as 20-year-old Tavon King, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
About 2:20 p.m. Dec. 23, patrol officers investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Shields Place found King suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
King was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.