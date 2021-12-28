CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have added linebacker Tyus Bowser to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise said Tuesday.

On a promising note, the team announced it has activated cornerback Chris Westry. He joins cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was removed from the list Monday.

Eight players from Baltimore’s active roster are now sidelined due to COVID-19, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and linebacker Justin Houston, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports.

The loss of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), represents a significant setback for the Ravens ahead of their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Besides Bowser, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.