BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have added linebacker Tyus Bowser to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise said Tuesday.
On a promising note, the team announced it has activated cornerback Chris Westry. He joins cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was removed from the list Monday.READ MORE: Experts Pull Documents, Money From Lee Statue Time Capsule
Eight players from Baltimore’s active roster are now sidelined due to COVID-19, including quarterback Tyler Huntley and linebacker Justin Houston, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports.
READ MORE: Maryland Fire Company Donates Engine To Firehouse Destroyed By Kentucky Tornadoes
Ravens currently have 8 players from active roster on reserve/COVID-19 list:
OLB Tyus Bowser
QB Tyler Huntley
LB Chris Board
OLB Justin Houston
DT Justin Madubuike
TE Josh Oliver
S Geno Stone
LB Kristian Welch
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2021
The loss of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), represents a significant setback for the Ravens ahead of their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.MORE NEWS: Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care
Besides Bowser, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.