BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Tuesday morning in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about five miles and 40 minutes apart.
The first shooting was reported about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Gwynn Oak and Haddon avenues, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man shot. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
About 40 minutes later, patrol officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert near Myrtle and West Lafayette avenues spotted a vehicle speeding away.
Officers followed the vehicle to an area hospital, where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Despite his injuries, that victim too is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.