TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An indoor mask mandate for Baltimore County went into effect Wednesday morning.
The mandate was issued by County Executive Johnny Olszewski in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.READ MORE: Salvation Army Raises $485K For Christmas Season
Everyone age 5 and up is required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces, including restaurants, retail businesses and other settings.READ MORE: Shooting Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police In Silver Spring, Police Say
There are, however, some exceptions to the rule. People will not be required to wear masks under the following conditions:
- When people are eating or drinking at a restaurant, though masks are required when moving inside the business;
- If people have a medical condition, disorder or disability that precludes them from wearing a face mask;
- When a face mask would create unsafe working conditions for an individual or group;
- If a face covering makes it impossible to receive certain services, such as dental work;
- When people are swimming or performing other physical activities.
The mandate began at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to expire on Jan. 31, 2022.