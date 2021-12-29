BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Greg Santangelo, whom the agency said died Tuesday of complications resulting from COVID-19.
Officer Santangelo had been with the Frederick Police Department since 2013.. After graduating from the training academy, Santangelo was assigned to patrol duties. In 2015, he joined the training unit, where he served as the lead instructor for eight entry-level academies.
“The legacy he leaves behind has made this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived,” the agency said. “We will miss his personality, knowledge and dedication tremendously.”