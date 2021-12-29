HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a pawn shop robbery resulting in the theft of 23 weapons early Wednesday morning.
The robbery occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway, according to Maryland State Police.
Preliminary reports find that multiple suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front door of the pawn shop.
The suspects then entered the shop, broke the glass gun case storage and stole 23 weapons.
The burglars fled the scene in two unidentified vehicles, police say.
Officers are still canvassing the area as detectives from Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division begin an investigation into the burglary.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.