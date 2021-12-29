PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man has been charged in the August death of Norman Albert Sr., a 91-year-old man from Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County police.
Gary Parrish, 38, is charged with first-degree murder. Parrish was an acquaintance of Albert’s and would help him with small errands, a police spokesperson told WJZ.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Northeast Baltimore
Albert Sr. was found dead at his home on the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19. Police said at the time his death was suspicious.READ MORE: Police Offer $4K For Information On Christmas Murder In Highlandtown
The victim’s son lived just two doors up. Family members said when they didn’t hear from Albert Sr., they asked for a welfare check.
“I was in this house, in my house when that happened to him and there was nothing I could do because I didn’t know my dad was in trouble,” Norman Albert Jr. told WJZ in August. “I was proud to be his son and proud to have a father that was the man he was.”MORE NEWS: CDC Changes To Quarantine, Isolation Advice Took Local Health Officials By Surprise
Police did not give a motive in the murder. Parrish is being held without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center.