BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital.
Due to his condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.