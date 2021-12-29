BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hit-or-miss showers scooted through northern Maryland on Wednesday morning.

Like Tuesday, clouds will reign supreme throughout the day with a few breaks of sun possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will hit mild highs in the mid to upper 50s.

You could catch a spotty shower this evening, but more widespread rain arrives late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday morning.

Most of the Baltimore area will pick up a quarter- to a half-inch of rain.

Temperatures stay very mild, only dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday afternoon will see temperatures once again in the mid 50s.

We’ll stay dry on New Year’s Eve Day as temperatures hit 60°.

Rain becomes a possibility Friday night as another area of low pressure takes aim at Maryland.

Chances for wet weather increase after midnight with most of us picking up some rain before sunrise Saturday.

Near record warmth is possible New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 60s.

The record high for Jan. 1 at BWI is 67° set in 2005,

We may get a much-needed soaking rain late Saturday evening into Sunday morning as a strong cold front pushes though.

Unfortunately, that system may also bring us isolated strong to damaging winds.

There is a small chance for a few flurries before the system clears out of here on Sunday but more and more, it’s looking like the cold air won’t be here in time for that to happen.