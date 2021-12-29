BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance for information in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Highlandtown on Saturday.
Police are searching for the killer of 20-year-old Jose Marvin Castros Morales, who was shot on 3344 E. Baltimore Street around 8:09 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Homicide detectives need your help in locating the person responsible for the killing of 20-year-old Jose Marvin Castron Morales. pic.twitter.com/qk1ui9dUUT
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 29, 2021
A tip to Metro Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest and conviction would yield a reward of $4,000, police said.
A tip can be made by:
- Calling the toll free 24-hour hotline at 1-866-756-2587
- Submitting through the Baltimore City Police App
- Online at metrocrimestoppers.com