By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance for information in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Highlandtown on Saturday.

Police are searching for the killer of 20-year-old Jose Marvin Castros Morales, who was shot on 3344 E. Baltimore Street around 8:09 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A tip to Metro Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest and conviction would yield a reward of $4,000, police said.

A tip can be made by:

  • Calling the toll free 24-hour hotline at 1-866-756-2587
  • Submitting through the Baltimore City Police App
  • Online at metrocrimestoppers.com

