By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, a day after he was placed on the list.

The Ravens announced Bowser’s activation in a tweet from the team’s official account, which did not offer any additional details on the recent roster moves.

The return of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), is a dose of good news for Baltimore as it heads into a critical game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens (8-7) fell to second in the AFC North with Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, but they could still make the playoffs depending on how things shake out.

