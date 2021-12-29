BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, a day after he was placed on the list.
The Ravens announced Bowser’s activation in a tweet from the team’s official account, which did not offer any additional details on the recent roster moves.
The return of Bowser, who leads the team in sacks (6), is a dose of good news for Baltimore as it heads into a critical game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens (8-7) fell to second in the AFC North with Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, but they could still make the playoffs depending on how things shake out.
We have activated LB Tyus Bowser from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2021