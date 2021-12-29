BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland raised $485,000 during their ‘Hope Marches On’ campaign amidst a variety of pandemic-related obstacles.
The campaign collects donations to provide social services like meals, clothes, toys, and emergency services to those in need.READ MORE: Baltimore County's Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect
“During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over Central Maryland,” Major Roger Glick, Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland said.
This year saw many hurdles that threatened donations, including low foot traffic around red kettles, bell ringer volunteer shortages, Angel Tree Donor shortages and a stolen red kettle in Randallstown.READ MORE: Shooting Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police In Silver Spring, Police Say
Despite these difficulties, The Salvation Army was able to match last year’s total gross, with proceeds going to Social Service programs in places like Hampden, West Baltimore, Havre De Grace, Glen Burnie, Carrol County and Howard County.
They also provided 1,200 kids in Baltimore with toys, books and coats through their 2021 Angel Tree Program.MORE NEWS: Children's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise In Maryland; Local Pediatrician Says Kids Are Increasingly Vulnerable
“Some people think The Salvation Army takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Glick said. “We want to say, ‘thanks’ to local supporters in 2020 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Baltimore and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week.”