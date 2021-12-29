CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Otis.

Otis is between one and two years old and is in foster through Pitties and Purrs Rescue.

He came into rescue in Maryland through Georgia and arrived with some skin issues.

He’s all healed up now and is a handsome boy.

He is incredibly sweet and great with other people and dogs.

To learn more about Otis, you can visit the organization’s website here.