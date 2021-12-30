BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced an increase to Metro Crime Stoppers hotline rewards with $100,000 in funding from the city.
The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement negotiated a new agreement with the non-profit to allow an increase in awards offered for crimes involving murders and illegal guns.
The funding will add $4,000 to the reward amounts offered for murders and up to $2,000 for crimes involving illegal guns. Rewards for homicides in Baltimore will now be eligible for up to $6,000 for homicides and up to $8,000 for homicides that involve the use of illegal guns.
"It is important that we make sure folks are appropriately rewarded for coming forward," said Mayor Scott. "This will encourage residents to participate in building and shaping a new sense of community focused on healing and accountability — rather than this anti snitching culture that has failed so many of our residents."
Metro Crime Stoppers is an all volunteer organization that is self-funded and works with police jurisdictions in the Baltimore area to help solve crimes.