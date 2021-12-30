BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 testing is expanding on the state and local level as demand increases, while some scramble to find the supply.

On Thursday, a new drive-thru testing center opened at the former Baltimore City Public Safety Training Facility on Northern Parkway.

The new drive-thru #COVID testing site on Northern Pkwy in #Baltimore opened at 12:30pm. This was the line right before testing started. Cars crawled for about a mile between Hamlin Ave and Preakness Way @wjz (Note: This was sped up and was filmed hands free. Set-up below.) pic.twitter.com/nGjy4mKeuQ — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) December 30, 2021

“After witnessing a significant shortage of COVID testing locations and the painfully long lines that Baltimore City residents have been enduring to be tested, I knew we could do better,” said Councilman Isaac Schleifer.

The Baltimore City Health Department announced four new test sites Thursday. The sites will offer free PCR testing Sunday through Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You want more test sites?

You got more test sites. Thanks to the amazing hard work from our partners, we’re happy to announce 4 more sites, including one on Sunday. Even more will open next week. Full details and schedule here. https://t.co/PAOPBBVgG4 pic.twitter.com/XwIsqX8EGh — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) December 30, 2021

It is one of three city-run sites that offered COVID-19 testing Thursday.

On Friday, Baltimore City Health Department will have the Nomi testing site on Baltimore Street operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor Larry Hogan announced the state would also expand testing locations, which open on December 31.

The sites will be located at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Both sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PCR tests could take between 2 to 3 days to return results.

Other testing sites in your community can be located here (insert link: COVIDtest.maryland.gov)