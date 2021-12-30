BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland workers making the least that’s legally allowed in the state can expect a wage hike in the new year. Ours is one of a record-breaking number of states set to increase its minimum wage in 2022.
On Monday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Maryland will rise from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It’s set to continue to rise every year to $15 an hour by 2025.READ MORE: Rams Give Ravens Another Tough Passing Attack To Deal With
Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they need to pay employees. The current $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers with 14 or fewer employees will increase to $12.20.READ MORE: Maryland Hospitals Treating Growing Number Of Children For COVID-19
The minimum wage for tipped employees will stay at $3.63 per hour. That amount and tips combined must equal the state’s minimum wage.
A CBS report said the minimum wage will rise in 21 states and 35 cities and counties on Monday, with that hourly floor hitting or surpassing $15 in 33 of those jurisdictions, according to an analysis released this month by the National Employment Law Project, or NELP, which advocates for low-wage and unemployed workers.MORE NEWS: Lamar Jackson Missing From Thursday Practice, Huntley Off COVID-19 List
In 2019, state lawmakers overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill that will increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025.