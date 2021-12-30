BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have two games left, and they need victories to save this season of uncertainty. After his first day of (limited) practice in more than two weeks Wednesday, Jackson was again missing from the field Thursday.

Backup Tyler Huntley, along with defensive end Justin Madubuike, was sprung off the COVID-19 list Thursday and put back on the practice field.

Jackson’s practice session Wednesday was far from full speed. He was seen moving with a noticeable limp from the right angle injury sustained in Cleveland.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman addressed Jackson’s ability to play Thursday.

“I think it really comes down to ‘is he ready to play?’ You know, I’m sure in his mind, he’s ready to play but I think as coaches our responsibility to make sure that you know he’s in good enough health, that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play and be able to play and, you know, make sure he’s able to protect himself adequately,” Roman said.

Huntley stepped up in weeks 13 and 14 against the Steelers and Browns — both close losses — but spent week 15 against the Packers on the COVID-19 list after a positive test. Josh Johnson threw for 304 yards against Cincinnati that week.