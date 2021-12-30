BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday.
Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said.
Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition.
Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.