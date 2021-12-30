TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they are looking for a Virginia man they believe shot and killed a Talbot County woman on Christmas day.
Troopers responded around 6 a.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe, where they found 33-year-old Marta Merina shot outside of her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for the shooting suspect, 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, of Winchester, Virginia.
Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina before the shooting. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.
Anyone who saw the shooting, has seen Juarez, or knows where he is is asked to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.