BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To keep up with growing demand, the Maryland Department of Health is opening two new COVID-19 testing sites in Anne Arundel and Harford counties, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

The testing sites—University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis—are set to open on New Year’s Eve and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“While the federal government has fallen short in expanding testing, we are doing all we can at the state level to further scale up these operations,” the governor said in part. “In addition to getting tested, we urge Marylanders to get boosted now for the strongest possible protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”

Testing will be offered free of charge at both sites on a walk-up only basis, meaning you will not be able to book an appointment ahead of time.

Because the tests offered are PCR lab tests, residents should expect to receive their results within 24 to 48 hours of getting tested.

Besides getting vaccines and booster shots, Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said getting tested is a key way for Marylanders to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.

“These new sites further expand access for Marylanders to get tested, which will give them the information that they need to keep themselves and those around them safe,” Secretary Schrader said.

The new sites join similar state-run testing sites already up and running in Annapolis, Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

The Maryland National Guard, which the governor activated earlier this month, will be on hand to provide staffing and logistical support at both sites.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued a statement in response to the opening of the Upper Chesapeake Health testing site.

“I would like to thank Gov. Hogan for this COVID-19 testing site to serve the citizens of Harford County and the northeastern region of the state,” Glassman said. “I also appreciate University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health for their work throughout the pandemic.”

Below are details on the exact time and location of both testing operations: