GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death Wednesday of a 21-year-old man in Glen Burnie.
The shooting happened about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Hideaway Loop off Crain Highway, Anne Arundel County Police said.READ MORE: Maryland Adds Record 14,316 Cases As Hospitalizations Reach 2,122
Officers called to the scene found Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the 21-year-old was targeted. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.MORE NEWS: Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-4731. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.