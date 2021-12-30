SEVERN (WJZ) — A raccoon found in Severn tested positive for rabies this week, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Thursday.
Officials are looking for anyone that may have come in contact with the raccoon, which was found Wednesday.READ MORE: Baltimore County Schools To Resume In-Person Class After Winter Break
The department said rabies is spread by the bite, saliva or scratch of an infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.
If your pet came into contact with a raccoon, or if it has unexplained wounds, you are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.READ MORE: Harford County Residents Line Up Early For At-Home COVID-19 Tests
MORE NEWS: DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore