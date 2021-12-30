BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Thursday announced it is short-staffed because of a surge in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, it is adjusting waste pickup and drop off in the coming days.
The DPW announced the following changes to trash pickup:
- All recycling routes scheduled for pick-up Thursday should be held until next week’s regularly scheduled pick-up day. Residents should bring their carts or cans back onto their property until then.
- Trash collection scheduled for today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Waltherson community will be collected Friday
- DPW will pick up collection routes delayed from Tuesday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 29, on Thursday
The department said crews are out Thursday afternoon and will work into the evening. Any trash routes delayed from Tuesday and Wednesday that is Thursday evening will be collected Friday, and residents should leave their cans out for collection.
The Quarantine Road Landfill Convenience Center will be closed to the public until further notice. The landfill remains open for business, but the Convenience Center will not be available to the public.
These four locations will remain open, and they are all open on Friday:
- Northwest Transfer Station (5030 Reisterstown Road),
- Northwest Residential Drop-off Center (2840 Sisson Street),
- Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center (701 Reedbird Avenue), or
- Eastern Residential Drop-off Center (6101 Bowleys Lane)