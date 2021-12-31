CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police asked Friday for the public’s help finding a man last seen on Monday.

Todd Hughes, 56, was last seen in the Woodlawn area, although police did not give a specific location or details on what clothing he may have been wearing.

Hughes is about 6 feet inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons unit at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020 or 911 after hours.

