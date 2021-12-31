CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a row home Friday afternoon in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore.

One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The fire union said around 6:26 p.m. that the fire, on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street, has impacted all three floors of the three-story building. About an hour later, they said the fire was under control.

The union said the closes fire engine was closed for staffing Friday night, possibly leading to a delay in response.

