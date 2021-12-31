CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore, Cherry Hill, Crime, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Cherry Hill, a south Baltimore neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and was immediately taken into surgery.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road when a vehicle pulled beside him and people in the car opened fire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.