BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Cherry Hill, a south Baltimore neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and was immediately taken into surgery.
Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road when a vehicle pulled beside him and people in the car opened fire.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.