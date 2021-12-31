BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City officials will host a vigil on New Year’s Day to remember the lives lost in 2021.
The virtual vigil is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and will feature prayers from faith leaders and performances by Lady Brion and Anya Hall.
Baltimore has seen 337 homicides over the past year, including the murder of Officer Keona Holley, who was shot in an ambush earlier this month.
The goal of Saturday’s vigil is to honor the lives of those who died in 2021 and promote collective healing within the local community.